Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital

article

One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle Moraine Fire District was requested to respond with an Engine.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The patient was transported to Aurora Medical Center at Summit with non-life threatening injuries.