Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County.
Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle Moraine Fire District was requested to respond with an Engine.
The patient was transported to Aurora Medical Center at Summit with non-life threatening injuries.