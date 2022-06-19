Jefferson County drowning, dive team searches for child: officials
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Western Lakes Fire District was called to the scene of a reported drowning Saturday night, June 18. It' happened around 7:30 p.m.
A water rescue dive team was called in to search for a 14-year-old in a swimming pond.
Western Lakes responded with EMS and water rescue dive team.
