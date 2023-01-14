Jefferson County chase, crash; man dead

A male driver was killed in a crash after fleeing from a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy on Friday night, Jan. 13.

Officials said around 10 p.m., a Jefferson County deputy stopped to check on a vehicle parked near the intersection of County Road Q and County Road B in the Town of Aztalan.

The deputy walked up to the car and smelled marijuana, and asked the lone man to step out of his vehicle. The driver sped off from the scene.

The deputy chased after the vehicle, which traveled southbound on County Road G. The vehicle pulled away from the deputy, who lost sight of the vehicle near State Highway 12 and County Road G.

The deputy checked the area, noticed smoke near the curve on County Road G, and found the car crashed with signs that it rolled over several times.

Deputies checked the driver's condition and were unable to find a pulse.

Fort Atkinson Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found the male subject was deceased.

The incident was turned over to the Wisconsin State Patrol and remained under investigation by their agency.