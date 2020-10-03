Jefferson Co. at capacity for testing, tracing for COVID-19

The number of coronavirus cases is increasing so rapidly in Jefferson County, the health department is no longer be able to contact every individual who was in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19, a release said Saturday, Oct. 3.

The health department's capacity for testing, case investigation, and contact tracing to effectively identify and control the spread of the virus has become increasingly strained, a release said.

While the goal remains to contact confirmed cases within 24 hours of being reported to the department, the current surge has the JCHD wanting those with positive coronavirus tests to alert those who they may have come in contact with in the days before their diagnosis.

Currently, test results are taking up to 5-7 days in Jefferson County.

To keep the community safe, they are asking those who have been tested to remain isolated while awaiting results.

Reminder: You will be notified of ALL results, positive or negative, by your healthcare provider or testing facility.