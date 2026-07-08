The Brief Vice President JD Vance will be in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The White House said Vance will discuss "work to combat fraud." Vance was last in Wisconsin in February. Trump was in the state in June.



Vice President JD Vance will be in Milwaukee on Wednesday, his first stop in the state since a trip to western Wisconsin earlier this year.

When will Vance speak?

What's next:

The White House said Vance will discuss the Trump Administration's "work to combat fraud." His remarks are scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. CT. Check back here and watch live coverage on the FOX LOCAL app for updates throughout the day.

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When was Vance last in Wisconsin?

The backstory:

Vance was in Wisconsin's 3rd congressional District on Feb. 26. He visited Pointe Precision, a machining facility in Plover, as part of the administration's post-State of the Union tour.

The vice president's remarks on that visit largely focused on the economy and American workers. He also voiced criticism of the Biden Administration's policies.

President Donald Trump was in Wisconsin last month, meeting with dairy farmers and the state's top Republicans in Chippewa Falls. It was his first trip to the state since he was reelected.

Vice President JD Vance visits Plover machinery facility (February 2026)

Milwaukee mayor critical

The other side:

In a letter to Vance on Tuesday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson urged the vice president to dispel doubt over election outcomes and see how the city conducts elections.

"Ongoing repetition of false allegations regarding election integrity has undermined faith in America's democracy," the mayor wrote. "Such inaccurate attacks are an affront to the honest and hardworking people who manage elections here in Milwaukee and across the country."

Johnson also invited Vance to see the city's election operation, talk to officials, and "scrutinize, firsthand," the security and accuracy checks that are in place.