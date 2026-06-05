President Trump Wisconsin visit; farming support on the agenda

The Brief President Trump is visiting Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, June 5. He'll speak at an event in Chippewa County focused on supporting Wisconsin farmers. It's the first time he's visiting Wisconsin since returning to office.



President Donald Trump is back in the Badger State, the first time he's visited Wisconsin since winning reelection back in 2024.

Trump is visiting Chippewa County on Friday, June 5, to tout support for Wisconsin's farmers.

According to a White House spokesperson, President Trump "will return to the Badger State on Friday to highlight his strong support for Wisconsin’s farmers — delivering lower input costs, new trade markets, less red tape, a stronger farm safety net, a doubled death tax exemption, no taxes on rural property loan interest, and new Rural Opportunity Zones. Wisconsin families put their faith in President Trump in 2024, and he has spent every single day since taking office fighting and delivering for them."

FOX6 plans to stream both the arrival of Air Force One and the event roundtable, which is scheduled for 3 p.m.

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Reaction

What they're saying:

Politicians and political organizations have already responded to President Trump's visit.

"President Trump and Congressman Derrick Van Orden fight for Wisconsin’s farmers, manufacturers, and small business owners because they are the engine of rural America. Together, they’re delivering historic tax relief through the Working Families Tax Cuts and advancing commonsense agriculture wins that strengthen family farms, create jobs, and keep rural Wisconsin communities strong for generations to come." – RNC Spokesman Hunter Lovell.

"Rural Wisconsin, rural America has been good to President Donald Trump, but Donald Trump has not been good for rural America, he's not been good to rural Wisconsin," Barnes said. "As we continue to deal with the impacts of these tariffs, as we continue to deal with impacts like him deciding to invade other countries at will or launch illegal wars, the disrespect is hard to count." – Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Mandela Barnes.

"President Trump’s visit comes at an important time for Wisconsin farmers, who need leaders willing to stand with them, lower costs, and expand opportunity. Unfortunately, Madison Democrats have grown so out of touch with rural Wisconsin that Governor Evers’ answer to struggling farm families was a proposed 1,700 percent fee increase. It’s great to see the President here in America’s Dairyland shining a spotlight on the hardworking families this state was built on. While Madison Democrats look to make life harder for our agricultural community, members of our federal delegation like Congressmen Van Orden and Tiffany have been fighting for them in Washington and delivering results. The Working Families Tax Cuts represent the largest investment in American farmers in a generation, and we are confident Tom Tiffany will bring that same pro-farmer commitment to our agricultural community as Wisconsin’s next governor." – AFP-WI Legislative Director Jerry Ponio.

"Wisconsin farmers do backbreaking work to produce world-class products that feed the world and drive our rural economies. President Trump came into office promising to support our farmers, but instead has taken every opportunity to jack up their costs, limit their customers, and cut into their margins. Between Donald Trump’s trade war, unnecessary war in Iran, and attacks on our health care system, Wisconsin farmers are paying more for everything, and Donald Trump has no solutions to the problems he’s caused. As President Trump visits Wisconsin, he owes our farmers more than lip service – they need real relief from the high costs they are paying." – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D).