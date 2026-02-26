Vice President JD Vance Wisconsin visit to Plover machining facility

The Brief Vice President JD Vance visits a machining facility in Plover, Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 26. The visit follows President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday. Vance will deliver remarks celebrating the Trump Administration's first-year accomplishments.



Vice President JD Vance is visiting on Thursday, Feb. 26, a machining facility in Plover. The facility is in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

Vice presidential visit

What we know:

The vice president is expected to deliver remarks at Pointe Precision. The facility makes airplane and medical parts. The stop is part of the Trump Administration's post-State of the Union tour.

Latest polling

By the numbers:

Forecasters at the Cook Political Report say Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District is one of the country's 18 toss-up districts. In other words, whether Democrats or Republicans control the House next year comes down to places like this.

The latest Marquette poll finds 53% of respondents think President Trump's policies will increase inflation, while 35% say they will decrease inflation. The biggest issue for voters right now is the economy. The Marquette poll also found 70% of people polled said they are very concerned about inflation and the cost of living.

Reaction to Vance visit

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Spokesman Zach Bannon

"While Democrats spent years hollowing out American industry, President Trump and Vice President Vance are rebuilding it, and Rep. Derrick Van Orden is making sure Wisconsin workers win. Thanks to Republican leadership, Wisconsin workers are finally seeing real results like bigger paychecks, lower taxes, and jobs coming back home."

This is a developing story.