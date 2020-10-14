Jay-Z's Team ROC organizes rally for Alvin Cole at Hart Park

article

Team ROC, part of Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation dedicated to social justice, announced on Wednesday, Oct. 14 that it is organizing a rally at Hart Park to demand justice for Alvin Cole.

Cole, 17, was fatally shot by Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah in February. The rally will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office announced that no criminal charges would be filed against Mensah in the case.

Caron Butler, a former Milwaukee Bucks player who was raised in Wisconsin, will be working with Team ROC, the organization announced. Butler has also offered to cover funds that will pay for Cole's headstone.

"As someone from the greater Milwaukee area, I was disappointed to see that Officer Mensah will not face any charges in this case," Butler said in a statement. "I'm devastated that Alvin's family -- and all of the people affected by Officer Mensah's actions -- are continuing to wake up in a word in which their loved one is gone and no one is being held responsible."

The families of Alvin Cole, Antonio Gonzales and Jay Anderson Jr. -- the three people fatally shot by Mensah in a five-year period -- are expected to speak as is State Rep. David Bowen.

Last week, after the decision not to charge Mensah sparked protests and unrest, Jay-Z's organization offered to pay the bail bonds and citation fees for anyone arrested and fined for peacefully protesting.