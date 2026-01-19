January 2025 homicide at 60th and Sheridan; Jaden Jenkins-Delane sentenced

article

The Brief Jaden Jenkins-Delane was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for the accidental fatal shooting of his friend, Christopher Carter, in January 2025. Jenkins-Delane admitted the gun discharged while he was clearing the chamber. Jenkins-Delane pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon after initially giving police conflicting accounts of the event.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jaden Jenkins-Delane on Friday, Jan. 16, to three-and-a-half years in prison plus another three years and three months of extended supervision in connection with the killing of a friend in January 2025.

Jenkins-Delane pleaded guilty in November to homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. A second charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 was dismissed and read into the court record.

Police said the 18-year-old victim was shot near 60th and Sheridan on Jan. 9, 2025 – it was Milwaukee's first homicide of the year. The victim, later identified as Christopher Carter, died at a hospital a few hours later.

According to a criminal complaint, Jenkins-Delane's mother called police. She said her son was friends with Carter – who is from Texas and had been staying with them. She said she heard a "pop" and heard Carter say he'd been shot. She then drove Carter to the hospital with her son.

The mother further told police that, as they were driving to the hospital, Carter said Jenkins-Delane "shot him by mistake" and Jenkins-Delane said it was an accident and "something was janky with the gun."

Court filings said police reviewed surveillance that captured the sound of a single gunshot inside a home, and a male voice can be heard saying "he shot me bro." Jenkins-Delane was seen running downstairs with two handguns before running out of view of the camera. He then ran back into view without the two handguns.

Jenkins-Delane spoke to detectives, per the complaint, and gave "numerous versions of events about what happened" – including, at one point, that Carter shot himself. He was arrested for providing false information to police.

Jenkins-Delane admission

Once in custody, prosecutors said Jenkins-Delane admitted he accidentally shot Carter. He said he was clearing a round from the chamber when the gun went off. He said Carter threw the gun out of the car window on the way to the hospital, and he denied the weapon was his.