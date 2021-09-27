Expand / Collapse search

Janesville police seek purse thieves who they say came to Milwaukee

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are calling on the public for help to identify two women suspected of breaking a car window and stealing a purse.

Officials say the victim was on the bike trails in Janesville when the suspects struck on Sept. 1. 

An alert from Janesville police say a week later, a female suspect cashed a check in Milwaukee – and attempted a second. 

If anyone can identify the females in the photos in this post, you are urged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3147 and reference case JV2144428.

