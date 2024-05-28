Expand / Collapse search

Jane's Addiction, Love and Rockets Milwaukee concert set for Sept. 22

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 28, 2024 8:20am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

DERBY, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Perry Farrell of Janes Addiction performs at Bearded Theory Festival 2024 at Catton Hall on May 25, 2024 in Derby, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

MILWAUKEE - Jane’s Addiction, with their original band members, and Love And Rockets announced on Tuesday, May 28, they will hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour. 

The 23-city tour includes a stop at BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning on Tuesday, May 28. 

Additional presales will run throughout the week with the general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.