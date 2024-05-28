Jane's Addiction, Love and Rockets Milwaukee concert set for Sept. 22

article

Jane’s Addiction, with their original band members, and Love And Rockets announced on Tuesday, May 28, they will hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour.

The 23-city tour includes a stop at BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning on Tuesday, May 28.

Additional presales will run throughout the week with the general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.