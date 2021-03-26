James Faulkner sentenced to 6 1/2 years for sex assault of inmate

article

James Faulkner on Milwaukee was sentenced on March 18 to six-and-a-half years in prison and another seven-and-a-half years of extended supervision -- after he pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff.

Faulkner was a corrections officer from the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center. He faced multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting an inmate.

In June 2020, Racine County Sheriff's investigators obtained information that there was an inmate in the correctional center who was claiming to have been sexually assaulted by a correctional officer. The inmate told investigators that she was threatened, choked, sexually assaulted, and forced to perform sex acts on a correctional officer.

The correctional officer, identified as Faulkner, was then interviewed. Faulkner admitted to having sexual contact with the inmate. He was taken into custody.

In November 2020, Faulkner pleaded no contest to the one criminal count. Four other counts against him were dismissed and read into the court record.