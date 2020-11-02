Jacob Blake's family: Vote 'for people that hold us in high esteem'

The police shooting of Jacob Blake prompted large-scale protests in Kenosha over the summer. On the eve of the Nov. 3 election, the "Justice for Jacob Coalition" and the "Leaders of Kenosha" group came together for an "Occupy Kenosha" event focused on voter turnout.

Since Blake was shot Aug. 23, his family and the community rallying around them have called for systemic change to make this city safer for everyone. Now, they're asking people to turn their chants and protests into action at the polls -- saying their work to change the community and the country is far from over.

"If you really feel passionate about little Jake, or the Floyd family, or the Coles, then get somebody, get your auntie, your grandmother, your uncle, the nephews -- make sure you're taking people to the polls," said Justin Blake, Jacob's uncle.

Justin Blake and his family have taken to the streets for months calling for justice. While the shooting remains under investigation, Justin Blake said the next step is electing officials that truly care for the oppressed.

"We want to vote for people that hold us in high esteem, that consider African-Americans and their lives precious and make decisions with bills and laws that reflect that," said Justin Blake.

Monday's rally -- which included temperature taking and social distancing -- was focused on unity. Instead of clashing with the president's visit at the airport, organizers say they wanted to focus on positivity, eyeing a chance to change the country on Tuesday.

"You know, we may not all agree, but we need to get along, be respectful of each other," Tanya McLean, executive director of the "Leaders of Kenosha." "You know, we have different views. We come from different walks in life, but that's OK, right? That's what makes this country great, but there's a way to do that while respecting everyone, not just a certain population, and hoping Kenosha plays a part in that.

The groups said Monday they've helped register hundreds of people to vote over the last several weeks, hopeful it'll make a difference Tuesday.