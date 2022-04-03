Expand / Collapse search

Jackson Sparks Foundation launched; created to grant baseball dreams

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Jackson Sparks

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Jackson Sparks Foundation launched on Saturday, April 2 – created to grant baseball dreams to children in need. 

Sparks died from his injuries two days after a driver of an SUV plowed through the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade. He was one of six people who died. More than 60 others were hurt in the attack.

The launch of the foundation came on what would have been Sparks' 9th birthday. The website says it was founded in Sparks' memory, "to perpetuate the kindness and love that was shown to the Sparks Family during their darkest moments. We want to continue that mission of love, kindness, and faith by granting baseball dreams to children in need, when they need it the most."

Jackson Sparks

On this first weekend of the foundation, people are urged to share a photo "showing us your favorite jersey" – and using one of the hashtags.

  • #jerseys4jackson2022
  • #jerseys4jackson

The Jackson Sparks Foundation Facebook page says for every hashtag posted on this opening weekend, the Sparks’ Family will donate $1 to fund the very first baseball dream from the foundation.

