Jackson man arrested on suspicion of 8th OWI offense

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A 54-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Saturday, Dec. 5 for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (OWI), according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

If convicted, it would be his eighth such offense.

A Wisconsin state trooper was on patrol in Washington County when he saw a vehicle cross the centerline near CTH P and Sherman Road around 1:30 p.m.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and, after approaching the vehicle, observed signs of impairment.

A standard field sobriety test was conducted, and the man was arrested for OWI and taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

