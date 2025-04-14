Jackpot weekend: Wisconsin Lottery winning tickets sold in Milwaukee, Kaukauna
MADISON, Wis. - It was a winning weekend for a couple of Wisconsin Lottery players who bought Megabucks and SuperCash! tickets for the Saturday, April 12, 2025, drawings.
Winning tickets
What we know:
In Kaukauna, a winning $9.5 million Megabucks ticket was purchased at the Kwik Trip on Gertrude Street. The winning numbers were 7-10-13-19-34-35. The jackpot is the largest Wisconsin Lottery prize won in 2025 so far.
In Milwaukee, a winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket was sold at Locust Amoco on Locust Street. The winning numbers were 4-14-19-24-28-29. It is the sixth SuperCash! top prize won since Feb 1.
Megabucks
By the numbers:
Megabucks winner
Megabucks is only offered in Wisconsin and is one of the longest-running Lotto games in the Badger State. Megabucks offers two plays for $1. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1:6,991,908. Megabucks has drawings on Wednesday and Saturdays. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day's drawing.
The last time the Megabucks jackpot was hit was on July 17, 2024, when a $4.3 million ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Redgranite.
SuperCash!
By the numbers:
SuperCash! winner
SuperCash!, also a Wisconsin-only Lotto game, hosts daily drawings seven days a week. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing. SuperCash! offers two plays for $1 and has a doubler feature at no cost. The odds of winning the $350,000 SuperCash! top prize are 1:1,631,312.
What happens after a winning ticket is sold?
What we know:
Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.
Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.
Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website. Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app.
About the Wisconsin Lottery
The Wisconsin Lottery gives back 93% of its revenue to winners, retailers, and Wisconsin homeowners. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has generated:
- More than $20.1 billion in total revenue
- More than $11.4 billion in prizes paid
- More than $6.1 billion in funding for property tax credits to eligible Wisconsin homeowners
