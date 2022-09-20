Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee; Downtown Milwaukee hosts on Oct. 29

article

You are invited to carve out some family time in downtown Milwaukee during Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Red Arrow Park.

This new Halloween-themed event features free giveaways, activities and fun for all ages, especially children ages 2 – 8. It is coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21.

A news release says the first 500 attendees will have the opportunity to pick out a free pumpkin from downtown Milwaukee’s only pumpkin patch. At 12 p.m., a kids costume parade, led by popular animated movie characters, will loop around Red Arrow Park. Families can also gather for story time with Wanda the Witch, a Halloween-themed character from The Pocket Lady, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Throughout the event, kids can take part in face painting, bubble play time and meet-and-greets with beloved animated movie characters and hometown heroes from the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department. With October being Fire Prevention Month, MFD’s Mobile Survive Alive House will be on-site to teach kids about fire safety. Guests can also enjoy lunch from food trucks and concession stands on-site, plus a book sale from Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library.

Learn more information on Downtown Milwaukee’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee.0