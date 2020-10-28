Ivanka Trump visits Johnson Creek Oct. 30

Ivanka Trump will visit Johnson Creek Friday, Oct. 30 to campaign for her father, President Donald Trump.

A statement from the president's campaign said the event will take place at 12:30 p.m.

Ahead of her trip to the Badger State, Ivanka Trump said, "I look forward to visiting Wisconsin on Friday to discuss how my father has delivered for the great people of this state," said Ivanka Trump in the statement. "President Trump has renegotiated unfair trade deals, protected our farmers, cut taxes for hardworking families and advanced school choice. My father fights every day for the hard working people of Wisconsin, and will continue to do so for four more years!"