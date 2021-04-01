It's a dessert that's perfect for Easter! See how to make Lemon Poppy Seed Cake
It's a dessert that's perfect for Easter! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to make lemon poppy seed cake.
Ingredients:
- 1 (18.25 ounce) package lemon cake mix
- 4 eggs1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 (3 ounce) package instant lemon pudding mix
- 1 cup lemon-lime soda or water
- 1/4 cup poppy seeds
Lemon Glaze Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar
- 4 to 5 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a bundt pan. You can also use 2 – 8″ x 4″ inch loaf pans or 4 to 5 mini loaf pans. In a large bowl, mix together the cake mix, eggs, oil, pudding mix, water, and poppy seeds. Spread batter into pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Top with glaze if desired.
Lemon Glaze Directions:Sift sugar into a small bowl. Add lemon juice and beat until smooth. Drizzle glaze on top of cake after it has cooled.
Notes:If you are not making the glaze, it looks pretty with a dusting of powdered sugar over the top.