It's a dessert that's perfect for Easter! See how to make Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

It's a dessert that's perfect for Easter! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to make lemon poppy seed cake.

Ingredients:

1 (18.25 ounce) package lemon cake mix

4 eggs1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 (3 ounce) package instant lemon pudding mix

1 cup lemon-lime soda or water

1/4 cup poppy seeds

Lemon Glaze Ingredients:

3/4 cup powdered sugar

4 to 5 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a bundt pan. You can also use 2 – 8″ x 4″ inch loaf pans or 4 to 5 mini loaf pans. In a large bowl, mix together the cake mix, eggs, oil, pudding mix, water, and poppy seeds. Spread batter into pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Top with glaze if desired.

Lemon Glaze Directions:Sift sugar into a small bowl. Add lemon juice and beat until smooth. Drizzle glaze on top of cake after it has cooled.

Notes:If you are not making the glaze, it looks pretty with a dusting of powdered sugar over the top.