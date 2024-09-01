Israeli hostages found dead; Milwaukee group marches, plea for peace

The Brief The bodies of six Israeli hostages were recovered after officials say they were executed by Hamas. A Milwaukee group marched Sunday as a memorial to the hostages – and a plea for peace.



Thousands of Israelis have surged into the streets in an outpouring of grief and anger after six more hostages were found dead in Gaza.

All six hostages had been held captive for nearly eleven months. In that time, groups around the world (including one in Milwaukee) have worked to raise awareness in hopes of bringing them home.

The Milwaukee group, "Run For Their Lives Milwaukee" was already planning to get together on Sunday. But instead of a reminder, their meeting doubled as a memorial and plea for peace.

Just as they have done every Sunday since Oct. 7, 2023, "Run For Their Lives Milwaukee" marches on, carrying signs, names and photos to bring awareness to Israeli hostages.

"We just walk with pictures of the hostages to keep their names out there, to pray for them, to talk about the hostages," said Heather Berken, organizer.

Heather Berken

Only now, the march is one of mourning. Late Saturday, the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it recovered the bodies of six hostages. On Sunday, the agency said Hamas executed all six likely Thursday or Friday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It's just devastating. It really feels very personal," said Rabbi Wes Kalmar.

Rabbi Wes Kalmar

Among the victims was Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin. The 23-year-old, who has family in Chicago, became a focal point for the Milwaukee group even though they had never met him.

"We were so surprised in April to see a video of him alive...We have just hoped upon hope that Hersh would make it out alive," Berken said.

Berken said that hope helped guide the group forward. She said it still will – while Rabbi Kalmar added, he is hopeful other hostages will not meet the same fate.

"We just have to hope and pray that with the help of, you know, U.S. intelligence and Israeli intelligence and Israeli forces, that they'll be able to rescue as many of them as we can," the rabbi said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Goldberg-Polin's funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 2.

Berken told FOX6 News the "Run For Their Lives Milwaukee" group will keep walking under every hostage makes it home.