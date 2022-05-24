ISIS operative plotted to kill George W. Bush in Dallas, FBI documents reportedly show

article

An ISIS operative had plans to kill former President George W. Bush in Dallas, according to a search warrant application first reported by Forbes.

Forbes reported the documents were filed by the FBI in March 2022 and unsealed this week in the Southern District of Ohio. FOX Television Stations is working to obtain the documents.

The FBI said the ISIS operative lived in Columbus, Ohio, and had been in the country since 2020 with an asylum application pending, according to the Forbes report. FOX News reported the suspect, identified as Shihab Ahmed Shihab, had been arrested and is due soon in federal court.

The suspect reportedly traveled to Bush’s home in Dallas in November of 2021 and took video around the premises, as well as around the George W. Bush Institute.

The FBI said the operative also had plans to smuggle into the country people who could help carry out the assassination, Forbes said.

The FBI became aware of the plot via information from two confidential informants who were having multiple conversations with the suspect, one pretending to be a people smuggler and the other pretending to be a fellow customer.

The FBI was also able to track the suspect’s conversations on WhatsApp, a worldwide instant messaging system owned by Meta, because the suspect began using a phone given to him by one of the informants.

Forbes reported the suspect "felt the former president was responsible for killing many Iraqis and breaking apart the country after the 2003 U.S. military invasion," according to the warrant.

It is unclear if any steps have been taken to increase security around former President Bush.

"The U.S. Secret Service takes all threats to our protectees seriously," Secret Service spokesperson Special Agent Steve Kopek told FOX News Digital in a statement. "In order to maintain operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss the means and methods used to conduct our protective operations or matters of protective intelligence."

