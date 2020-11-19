Investigation underway after woman found dead in Milwaukee alley

A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in an alley near 8th and Arthur in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Police say an unidentified woman, who appears to be in her early 20’s, was located in the alley deceased. The cause of death is undetermined at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.