Expand / Collapse search

International Women's Day: Fundraiser supports female brewers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

International Women's Day: Fundraiser for female brewers

International Women's Day was celebrated at Third Space Brewing by releasing an IPA to raise scholarship money for female brewers.

MILWAUKEE - In Milwaukee, International Women's Day was celebrated Tuesday with a push to support female brewers.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward scholarships supporting women in brewing careers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I think it’s the idea of being able to represent for other women that we do belong here in the brewing industry," Third Space brewer Samantha Danen said.

The effort raised $4,000 in scholarship money.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow dies
article

Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow dies

Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow has died. That word comes from Farrow's son, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow in a news release on Tuesday, March 8.

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra COVID policy: No masks required
article

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra COVID policy: No masks required

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will no longer require guests to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Rockwell Automation suspends Russia, Belarus operations
article

Rockwell Automation suspends Russia, Belarus operations

Rockwell Automation, headquartered in Milwaukee, announced that it is suspending operations and sales in Russia and Belarus, effective immediately.