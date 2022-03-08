International Women's Day: Fundraiser supports female brewers

In Milwaukee, International Women's Day was celebrated Tuesday with a push to support female brewers.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward scholarships supporting women in brewing careers.

"I think it’s the idea of being able to represent for other women that we do belong here in the brewing industry," Third Space brewer Samantha Danen said.

The effort raised $4,000 in scholarship money.

