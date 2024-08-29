International Overdose Awareness Day; Milwaukee events

City of Milwaukee officials on Thursday, Aug. 29 held a news conference to announce planned events for International Overdose Awareness Day.

Aug. 31 marks International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event dedicated to remembering those who have lost their lives to drug-related overdoses and supporting friends, families, and survivors affected by this crisis.

"Since the start of this year, there have been nearly 140 fatal overdoses across our county, with most occurring on the south side of the City of Milwaukee. It's a stark reminder of the urgent work that all of us need to do," said Mayor Johnson.

In recognition of this day, the City of Milwaukee Health Department, in partnership with Rise Drug Free MKE, Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services, and various community organizations, will host a series of events aimed at raising awareness and promoting overdose prevention.



