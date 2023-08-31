International Overdose Awareness Day; Milwaukee County 8th in country

International Overdose Awareness Day is observed on Aug. 31. It's the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose. Milwaukee County ranks eighth in the country for overdose deaths among large cities and counties.

In recognition and honor of those who have been affected by or have lost their lives because of drug-related overdose, the City of Milwaukee Health Department has partnered with Rise Drug Free MKE, Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services, and numerous community partners to host a day of events for friends, families, and survivors of overdose.

Samad’s House (2875 N. 23rd Street)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Narcan and fentanyl test strip training

Open mic to share experiences with overdose, honor survivors, and remember those who have lost their lives to overdose

Grief counseling for those impacted by overdos

UMOS Inc. (3701 S. Chase Avenue)

1 – 3 p.m.

Resource Fair

Prayer led by Pastor Marty Calderon

Narcan and fentanyl test strip training

Open mic to share experiences with overdose, honor survivors, and remember those who have lost their lives to overdose

Grief counseling for those impacted by overdose

Mitchell Park Pavilion (524 S. Layton Boulevard)

4 – 7:30 p.m.

March to End Overdose – Beginning and ending in Mitchell Park to join the south and north sides of Milwaukee in healing our community

Memorial lantern release to remember individuals and families touched by overdose

Memorial Tree – Attendees can write the name of a loved one impacted by overdose on a purple ribbon and attach it to the tree

Narcan and fentanyl test strip training

Open mic to share experiences with overdose, honor survivors, and remember those who have lost their lives to overdose

Grief counseling for those impacted by overdose

When it comes to opioids, fewer Wisconsinites are dying, but younger people are dying in their prime, especially Black Wisconsinites. According to the data, drug overdoses are one of the biggest culprits – specifically, fentanyl overdoses.

Things like Narcan can help, but Milwaukee County leaders said there are longer-term solutions in the works.

Across Wisconsin, the overall trend is moving in the right direction with fewer people dead from heart disease, cancer and stroke compared to 20 years ago. Even with the coronavirus pandemic, people aged 65 and up are living longer, but a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found another trend. By 2021, in Wisconsin and nationally, younger people were more likely to die, with opioid overdoses a big driver.

Milwaukee County has a crisis line. You can call 414-257-7222 for help.