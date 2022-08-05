International Beer Day: Sheboygan brewer invites you to celebrate

3 Sheeps Brewing Company in Sheboygan wants to help you celebrate International Beer Day -- which happens to be Friday, Aug 5. The brewers spoke with FOX6 News at 11 about what is planned to mark the occasion.

The Sheboygan brewer's taproom offering today a buy one, get one (BOGO), on your first 16-ounce pint.

There are five barrel-aged beers on tap, including three vintage beers from their cellar including Roll Out The Barrel, Rum Barrel Ewephoria, Veneration aged in Maker's Mark barrels, a limited release, taproom only IPA called Last Call-take Two!, and Shimmer, Double Dry hopped IPA.

3 Sheeps Brewing Company is located at 1837 North Avenue in Sheboygan.