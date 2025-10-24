Expand / Collapse search

International Bat Week is Oct. 24-31; How you can help local bats

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  October 24, 2025 11:55am CDT
MILWAUKEE - Their spooky reputation precedes them! The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging residents to take action to help bats during International Bat Week

Jennifer Redell, a conservation biologist and cave & mine specialist with the Wisconsin Bat Program, answers all our bat-related questions. 

Local International Bat Week events:
Oct. 24:  RIVEREDGE NATURE CENTER Trails & Treats
Oct. 24:  RICHARD BONG STATE RECREATION AREA  program on WI bats & bat walk
Oct. 26:  SCREENING OF THE INVISIBLE MAMMAL
Oct. 27: KENOSHA PUBLIC LIBRARY program on WI bats
Oct. 29: SCHLITZ AUDUBON Nature Center talk on bats & light pollution
Oct. 30: HAVENWOODS STATE FOREST bat hike
Oct. 30:  LAKE MILLS COMMUNITY CENTER bat program with a bat biologist from the WI DNR

