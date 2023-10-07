Milwaukee instrument drive helps kids 'realize their dreams' for free

The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music held an instrument drive Saturday, Oct. 7.

Giving the gift of music, the goal was to provide young aspiring musicians the tools to play and own an instrument for free.

"All these years, I tried to play it again, but because of arthritis I can’t play it anymore," said Judy Ring, who donated a violin. "I just want somebody to be able to use it now."

Donated instruments are given to young musicians who can't afford the costs of buying their own. According to MusicArts.com, a violin could run you $590, a clarinet $580, and an alto saxophone $1,200.

"We don’t put any barriers on the kids and families that say, ‘Hey, we could use a violin, our son or daughter wants to learn’ – here you go. Here’s the violin," said Eric Tillich, the conservatory's president and CEO.

Tillich said the conservatory has taken in around 2,000 instruments and repaired them through community gifts over the past six year..

"Kids across the country that are able to experience music just because they have more resources available to them have that leg up," he said. "We’re just trying to basically level the playing field."

Tillich said every donation plays an instrumental role.

"You’re helping people and kids to realize their dreams," he said.