Instead of green bean casserole for Thanksgiving, try something new this year

Instead of the old green bean casserole for Thanksgiving -- why not try something new this year? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for bacon-wrapped green beans.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place bacon slices on a cutting board. Cut the bacon strips in half. Sprinkle each piece generously with brown sugar. Press the brown sugar into the bacon a bit.

Next, sprinkle each piece with a little Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning. Bundle 5 to 6 green beans together. Wrap a half piece of bacon with seasoned side on top around each set of green beans. Make bundles and place in a large baking dish. D

rizzle the Tony Chachere’s Creole Style French Salad Dressing over the beans. Bake uncovered for 12 to 15 minutes or until the bacon gets a little crispy. Serve right away.