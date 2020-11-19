Instead of green bean casserole for Thanksgiving, try something new this year
MILWAUKEE - Instead of the old green bean casserole for Thanksgiving -- why not try something new this year? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for bacon-wrapped green beans.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound fresh green beans, washed and ends trimmed
- 8 to 10 slices bacon
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning
- 1 cup Tony Chachere’s Creole Style French Salad Dressing
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place bacon slices on a cutting board. Cut the bacon strips in half. Sprinkle each piece generously with brown sugar. Press the brown sugar into the bacon a bit.
Next, sprinkle each piece with a little Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning. Bundle 5 to 6 green beans together. Wrap a half piece of bacon with seasoned side on top around each set of green beans. Make bundles and place in a large baking dish. D
Advertisement
rizzle the Tony Chachere’s Creole Style French Salad Dressing over the beans. Bake uncovered for 12 to 15 minutes or until the bacon gets a little crispy. Serve right away.