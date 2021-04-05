Inmate pronounced dead at Milwaukee County Jail

An inmate from Milwaukee died at the Milwaukee County Jail Monday afternoon, April 5.

Sheriff's officials identified the inmate as Anthony Walther, booked into custody in February.

Walther, 26, was found unresponsive in his cell just afternoon. Sheriff's officials say correctional officers and medical personnel began life-saving measures, followed by paramedics, but Walther was pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the medical examiner for an autopsy.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating his death, "standard protocol for in-custody deaths."