Inmate escapes from Felmers Chaney Correctional Center

article

A search is underway after a minimum-security inmate escaped from the Felmers Chaney Correctional Center in Milwaukee.

Officials say Thomas Ward did not return for his work release job and is listed as escaped.

He is described as a male, black, 5'11" tall, 278 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

The incident has been reported to local police.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas Ward should immediately contact law enforcement.