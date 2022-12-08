Bald eagle injured, Wisconsin Humane Society treating

article

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is caring for a bald eagle that was found with a broken wing and beak Wednesday, Dec. 7.

In a Facebook post, WHS said a conservation biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources brought the eagle into the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center after it was found on the ground. At first, the bird was "too weak to complete a full work-up."

A full exam later found the eagle had a "severe fracture" to the humerus bone in one of its wings, WHS said. The tip of the beak was broken as if the bird had "fallen out of the sky."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

WHS said The eagle had emergency surgery Thursday to "thoroughly clean and close the sound and to stabilize his fracture site," and more surgery will follow. Blood work revealed a "high level of blood toxicity" that the eagle needs to be treated for.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is also asking for donations to its Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.