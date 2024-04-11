Infrastructure projects, Milwaukee announces proposed funding
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee will fund several key public infrastructure projects to improve transportation and amenities.
Accorrding to a press release, on Thursday, April 11, the city published a public notice for the amendment of TID 67 (The Brewery) that includes funding for the following:
- A protected bike lane on Highland from North 6th Street to North 18th Street: This segment will complete a protected bike lane along Vliet Street from 41st to 6th Street, extending across three aldermanic districts.
- The redesign of North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from West McKinley Avenue to West Wisconsin Avenue
- The redesign of Pere Marquette Park in cooperation with Milwaukee County
The improvements include the installation of an all-ages and abilities bike facility, as well as the construction of neighborhood traffic-calming measures.
These projects are major recommendations to the recent Downtown Plan update, as well as a major priority for Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.