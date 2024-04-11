Infrastructure projects, Milwaukee announces proposed funding

article

The City of Milwaukee will fund several key public infrastructure projects to improve transportation and amenities.

Accorrding to a press release, on Thursday, April 11, the city published a public notice for the amendment of TID 67 (The Brewery) that includes funding for the following:

A protected bike lane on Highland from North 6th Street to North 18th Street: This segment will complete a protected bike lane along Vliet Street from 41st to 6th Street, extending across three aldermanic districts.

The redesign of North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from West McKinley Avenue to West Wisconsin Avenue

The redesign of Pere Marquette Park in cooperation with Milwaukee County

The improvements include the installation of an all-ages and abilities bike facility, as well as the construction of neighborhood traffic-calming measures.

These projects are major recommendations to the recent Downtown Plan update, as well as a major priority for Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.