Indiana, Wisconsin among 12 states added to Chicago's COVID travel advisory

Chicago health officials added a dozen more states to the city's COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday due to an uptick in cases across the U.S.

California, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin, were added to the advisory due to having more than 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

The travel advisory dictates that any traveler coming from those locations should obtain a negative coronavirus test no more than 72 hours prior to arriving in Chicago. Travelers may also quarantine for a 10-day period after arrival.

The city's travel advisory now contains 31 states and two territories.

Theyare: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Chicago is averaging 238 new cases of coronavirus per day, a 46 percent increase from last week.