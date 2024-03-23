New Racine coffee shop brews opportunity for people of all abilities

At a new coffee shop in Racine, each drink is brewed with love. But as FOX6 Photojournalist Miron Jacobs shows, there is something that sets The Inclusive Bean apart from other area businesses.

Located in Bell City Square – the old Horlick malt powder factory, near Summit and Kewaunee – The Inclusive Bean's mission is to provide teens and adults of all abilities the chance to work and gain independence.

While the ribbon-cutting was held on Saturday, they are still hiring.