Expand / Collapse search

Incident near 38th and North leaves 2 injured, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating an incident where two subjects were involved in a fight and one cut the other with a piece of glass. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday near 38th and North. 

The victim, a 37-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical attention.

The suspect, a 58-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained lacerations from the glass and was treated at the hospital.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days. 

Man accused of setting fire to woman on Milwaukee’s north side
slideshow

Man accused of setting fire to woman on Milwaukee’s north side

A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for allegedly setting a woman on fire on the city's north side on Sunday, April 25.

Jordan Jones released on bail, charged in crash that killed MU dean
slideshow

Jordan Jones released on bail, charged in crash that killed MU dean

The man accused of killing a former Marquette administrator, then lying to police, is out of jail.