Incident near 38th and North leaves 2 injured, police say

Police are investigating an incident where two subjects were involved in a fight and one cut the other with a piece of glass. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday near 38th and North.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical attention.

The suspect, a 58-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained lacerations from the glass and was treated at the hospital.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.