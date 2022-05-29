In-person Memorial Day ceremony in Union Grove

Memorial Day is all about honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. For some, Memorial Day goes beyond a long weekend.

"We come every year and through the year, my dad was my best friend," said Donna Nagel.

For Nagel, it's an extra special day of the year to honor her dad.

At the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, they welcomed hundreds of people for their first in-person Memorial Day ceremony since 2019.

"It’s something I’ve just been waiting to come back to us," said Cemetery Director and Veteran Lee Kelley. He sees this as an opportunity.

"It’s a chance to serve. It’s a chance to honor those who have paid the sacrifice for us to do each and every day," he said.

Cemetery staff works hard to keep the cemetery looking pristine for guests—keeping the lawns mowed and the memorabilia untouched.

"It touches my heart. It should for everyone who comes here and visits. We’re here for a certain reason and that’s to remember the people who have died for this country. It’s important," said Ray.

All so people like Nagel can feel welcome to honor her father every day of the year.

The cemetery has an eligibility process when it comes to getting Wisconsin veterans laid to rest there.