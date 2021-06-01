In-person learning at MPS next school year

Milwaukee Public Schools will return to full in-person learning in fall. The school board approved a plan Tuesday, June 1 that includes a number of changes.

While Milwaukee's mask mandate ended Tuesday, the approved MPS plan includes a mask requirement for all students and staff while indoors. That was made clear, but many other protocol decisions have yet to be made.

It's been a one-of-a-kind senior year for the Class for 2021. As the seniors of Milwaukee Marshall High School walked across the stage Tuesday, MPS administration planned for the next set of students.

"The idea is where to go from here," said Keith Posley, MPS superintendent. "We found ourselves in a major pandemic. How do we recover?"

The plan for the 2021-2022 school year was discussed at a special board meeting Tuesday night and includes a full return to in-person learning with a standalone virtual option yet to be created.

"Any virtual option we have is going to have to be limited because we don't have the staff to spread ourselves," said Posley.

As the administration listened to public comments and school board directors, a common theme immerged of people wanting more specifics.

"I think that this is a great start, but there is more that needs to be added to this plan," said Aisha Carr, school board member.

"The last year should have yielded more than a slide with five bullet points of lessons learned," said Angela Harris, chair of the Black Educators Caucus MKE.

"Parents want to hear, parents want to hear the detail," said Marva Herndon, school board member.

After around two and a half hours of questions came a motion to approve a starting point and a unanimous vote to begin planning towards a full return in the fall.

"This is not a motion that is going to answer all the questions," said Bob Peterson, board president. "The intention of this motion is to put some things on the record today so the community knows the direction we're moving toward."

Parents interested in the virtual option will need to register by June 21. Peterson said if parents want to know more information before making a decision, he'd tell them in-person will be better.