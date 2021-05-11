Expand / Collapse search

Improve your golf game at The Practice Station in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - If you’re looking to improve your golf game, Brian has the spot to do it. He’s in New Berlin at The Practice Station where their cutting-edge technology can help you achieve your goals on the course.

About The Practice Station (website)

A traditional driving range limits golfers to specific shots and doesn’t simulate real-life situations golfers are faced with on the course. On the contrary, a golf course doesn’t give golfers enough time to practice certain situations over and over again due to the pace of play.

The Practice Station offers an outdoor TrackMan driving range, 3 indoor golf simulators, an indoor putting green, and members-only practice holes (stations). The practice stations cover 6 and 1/2 holes over 32 acres for members to work on all parts of their game.

With our top-of-the-line technology (indoors and outdoors), a whole new golf practice concept, and year-round golf practice and play, we are the first-to-concept and hope to make a difference in your golf game!