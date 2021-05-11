Improve your golf game at The Practice Station in New Berlin

If you’re looking to improve your golf game, Brian has the spot to do it. He’s in New Berlin at The Practice Station where their cutting-edge technology can help you achieve your goals on the course.

About The Practice Station (website)

A traditional driving range limits golfers to specific shots and doesn’t simulate real-life situations golfers are faced with on the course. On the contrary, a golf course doesn’t give golfers enough time to practice certain situations over and over again due to the pace of play.

The Practice Station combines both the course and the range for better purposeful practice.

The Practice Station offers an outdoor TrackMan driving range, 3 indoor golf simulators, an indoor putting green, and members-only practice holes (stations). The practice stations cover 6 and 1/2 holes over 32 acres for members to work on all parts of their game.

Advertisement

With our top-of-the-line technology (indoors and outdoors), a whole new golf practice concept, and year-round golf practice and play, we are the first-to-concept and hope to make a difference in your golf game!