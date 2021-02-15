'I'm tired of winter': SE Wisconsin braces for another snowstorm

We can't catch a break with this weather. We're running out of places to put this snow. And some businesses are running out of the stuff to help you move it.

The snow is coming down hard and winter weather once again packing a punch.

A lot of people are just ready for a change.

At Douglas Hardware in Racine...

"We have a total of six shovels left until the weekend," said Linda Malek of Douglas Hardware.

Linda Malek

It's been difficult keeping up with the weather. From salt to shovels, to gloves and snowblowers — demand has been through the roof.

"We haven’t had a snowblower in stock for about three weeks and we will not have anymore the rest of the year," said Malek.

Customers have been buying what they need, as another day, brings even more snow.

"I’ve been in here every other week getting the salt," Edwardo Contreras said.

Snow is piled high and roads are slick once again. The City of Racine declared yet another snow emergency.

There are some who love the snow...

"I’m from Arkansas and we don’t get this type of weather, so this is good to me," one customer said.

But most are ready for a change. looking at the other aisles and thinking of sunnier days ahead...

"I want warm weather. I’m tired of winter," said Malek

Malek says business with parts and snowblower repair--has also been hectic.