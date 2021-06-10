'I'm living in a nightmare,' says father of San Jose boy allegedly killed by mother

The father of a 7-year-old San Jose boy whose remains were found on a hiking trail near Las Vegas is struggling with his son's sudden death. The boy's mother is suspected of killing him.

Nicholas Husted, the father of Liam Husted, said he can't understand how his son's mother could carry out the crime.

"My heart and mind are flooded with grief and pain, and I am living in a nightmare," the boy's father said. "The knowledge that he was taken away forever by someone he trusted is entirely unforgivable."

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was arrested at a hotel in Denver on Tuesday, not long after authorities announced her as a suspect in the case.

On Monday, forensic scientists positively identified the body found as Rodriguez's son, Liam.

Authorities have not yet revealed how Liam died, whether a weapon was involved, or a motive for the slaying.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said it is clear the boy was killed in the remote Mountain Springs area where he was found.

SEE ALSO: Body found on Las Vegas trail 10 days ago identified as San Jose boy

Liam's grandfather told The Mercury News that the boy lived with his mother and father. He said the boy had special educational needs, attended a learning center for autistic children and had a home counselor for behavioral issues. Outside help ended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As Liam got older it was strainful for them but they managed," grandfather Chris Husted said in an email, the newspaper reported. "There was no sign of abuse at all. Liam was an innocent child, dependent for their care and good intentions, like all people with special needs."

Rodriguez's arrest came two weeks after she took off from San Jose with all of her and her son's belongings and left the boy's father a message, police said.

She told the boy's father that she was sorry and was going to try to get a house for herself and Liam and that the couple could talk in the future.

"There was nothing suspicious in that message that would lead the father to believe that Liam, or Samantha, was, were involved in any kind of foul play or that there was any harm, potentially to come," Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The police official said Liam’s father waited until June 1 to report to San Jose police that the boy was missing. Nicholas is not a suspect in Liam’s death.

Advertisement

Loved one's gathered Thursday at La Colina Park where they held a vigil in his honor. Relatives said that was Liam's favorite park to play at.