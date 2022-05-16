Illinois man competent; will stand trial in Bristol incident, K-9 shooting

article

An Illinois man was ruled competent to stand trial on Monday, May 16 in an incident that led to the shooting and wounding of police K-9 Riggs in Bristol last October.

Brown is now due in court for a preliminary hearing on May 20. He faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts)

Possession of a firearm by outstate felon

Strike police/fire animal using a dangerous weapon - cause injury

Mistreatment of animals - law enforcement

Failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody

Drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 21, Kenosha County Dispatch was contacted by OnStar about a stolen vehicle that had been tracked to the Benson Corners gas station in Bristol. Chicago police detectives also contacted Kenosha County Dispatch advising that the vehicle was stolen in a carjacking/homicide in their jurisdiction.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A Kenosha County deputy arrived at the gas station and located the suspect vehicle and noted there was a person inside. More deputies arrived on the scene -- and they attempted a high-risk traffic stop to attempt to take the suspect into custody. Four deputies in their marked squads parked nearby and "began giving commands over the PA system" for the defendant to exit the vehicle with his hands up.

Officer-involved shooting at Kenosha County gas station

The complaint indicates Brown did leave his vehicle -- and "took off running eastbound." While deputies began their pursuit, they saw "Brown produced a firearm in his right hand." The deputies gave verbal commands to drop the gun, but Brown did not comply. That is when one of the deputies released K-9 Riggs' leash -- and K-9 Riggs began a pursuit of Brown. It was at this point that Brown "fired one round behind him," the complaint says.

K-9 Riggs

When K-9 Riggs got to Brown, both were seen falling to the ground. The complaint says Brown appears to "wrestle with K-9 Riggs," and then "discharges his firearm two additional times, striking K-9 Riggs." Deputies then returned fire, striking and injuring Brown, the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Brown was provided medical aid -- and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

K-9 Riggs suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Harris Pet Hospital in Salem. He was then transferred to Veterinary Specialty Center in Buffalo Grove, Illinois where he was hospitalized for two days before being released.