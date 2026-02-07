Illinois man arrested in Racine County for OWI, 8th offense

article

An Illinois man was arrested in Racine County for OWI, 8th offense, on Saturday morning, Feb. 7.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at 7:46 a.m. trooper saw a vehicle driving southbound on I-41/94 near State Highway 20, and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and saw signs of driver impairment.

After an investigation, 30-year-old Diego Sanchez Villalba from Wauconda was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 8th offense.

An evidentiary blood draw was obtained at an area hospital, and he was booked into the Racine County Jail.

He was also cited for operating without a valid driver's license, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, failure to fasten seat belt, and several other violations.