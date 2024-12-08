Illinois human trafficking bust, Delavan man among 6 arrested

article

Illinois State Police arrested a Delavan man as part of a multi-day human trafficking enforcement operation, the agency announced on Saturday. He was one of six men taken into custody.

According to Illinois State Police, 71-year-old Gerald Hochastatter was arrested and charged with indecent solicitation of a child/aggravated sex; traveling to meet a child; and solicitation to meet a child 5 years of age.

Illinois State Police said the operation was conducted in the Rockford area on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5. It focused on finding people who sought to engage in commercial sex acts.

Authorities with Illinois State Police partnered with the State Line Area Narcotics Team and the Blackhawk Area Task Force for the operation with support from the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. For more information, visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline's website.