IL teen arrested, Pleasant Prairie officer search turned up handguns

A 13-year-old boy from Zion, Illinois has been placed into juvenile detention in Kenosha County – after he was found to have a weapon on him during an encounter with a Pleasant Prairie police officer.

Officials say the officer was on patrol duty around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 when he saw three young males pushing a vehicle on 39th Avenue. The officer turned his vehicle around to offer assistance on what appeared to be a disabled vehicle, a release says.

As the officer returned to the area, officials say he noticed three males momentarily walk away from the vehicle into a nearby yard and return to the stalled car. The juveniles, ages 11, 12, and 13, all from Zion, Illinois, stated they ran out of gas.

Weapon recovered in Pleasant Prairie incident

The officer conducted a search and found the 13-year-old was possessing a loaded handgun. The 13-year-old struggled with the officer but was placed into custody. Officials say once in custody, the 13-year-old made a threat to the arresting officer’s safety.

While checking the area, officers located a backpack in the nearby yard that the male parties had momentarily visited. Within the bag was another loaded handgun and a loaded 50 round drum magazine for a handgun. Officers also found additional ammunition for the handguns in the vehicle.

The 13-year-old is being held on submitted charges of possession of a firearm by a juvenile adjudicated delinquent, battery or threats to law enforcement, and resisting/obstructing.

The two other juveniles were released to their parents.