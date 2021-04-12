IL man charged in shooting at gas station near 26th and Capitol

A 26-year-old Illinois man is charged in connection with a shooting incident at a gas station at 26th and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee that left two people dead, a third person and himself wounded on April 7.

The accused is Michael White of Country Club Hills, Illinois. He faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide - as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a gas station at 26th and Capitol Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7. When officers arrived on the scene, they found three victims. Despite life-saving efforts, two were pronounced deceased on the scene and a third was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators later learned a fourth person was dropped off at a hospital. This person, identified as White, had been shot in the abdomen and later conveyed to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

Quadruple shooting near 26th and Capitol, Milwaukee

The complaint indicates surveillance video was used to positively identify White as the person who shot directly into the victims' vehicle. The criminal complaint says the video "revealed that defendant Michael White got into an argument" with one of the victims at the gas station. This first victim was "observed holding a handgun during the argument and then punched defendant White one time to the face while inside the gas station store area."

Quadruple shooting near 26th and Capitol, Milwaukee

A struggle over the handgun ensued -- and the complaint says during that struggle, "it appeared that defendant White was able to over-power" the victim and shot in that direction. The complaint says White was also struck by gunfire in that struggle. At that point, White and two others began to run from the gas station. The complaint says as White was passing the vehicle where the other victims in this crime were located, "two muzzle flashes appear coming from defendant White's recently acquired handgun and defendant White continues firing as he is running alongside the vehicle."

Quadruple shooting near 26th and Capitol, Milwaukee

The complaint indicates White and two others entered an SUV moments later and drove west on Capitol Drive out of camera view.

White remains hospitalized as of Monday evening, April 12. He will make his initial appearance in court once he is released from treatment.