IKEA raises starting wages to $16 per hour; higher in some locations

article

IKEA U.S. announced on Tuesday, Nov. 9 that it is raising starting wages for U.S. co-workers to $16 per hour, with some hourly wages starting at $17 or $18 depending on location.

The new starting wage is effective beginning Jan. 1, 2022 -- and will apply to full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal co-workers across the U.S., bringing the average hourly wage to $20.

In addition to the wage increase announced today, IKEA U.S. is also:

Enhancing its comprehensive benefits package to now include a minimum of five weeks of paid time away from work for all co-workers, education assistance, back-up child and adult care, and more inclusive health care benefits.

Providing a majority of U.S. co-workers the "One IKEA Bonus," a performance-based payout totaling $76 million, in addition to the one-time Ingka global appreciation gift of $17 million to be distributed among all U.S. co-workers as announced previously, following a strong sales performance in FY21.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News