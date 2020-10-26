If you like Star Wars you’re going to love the Bar Far, Far Away

Star Wars has been around for more than 40 years and is still one of the most popular movie franchises in film history. This is why one local bar decided to create a pop-up paying homage to a galaxy far, far away. Brian is at Movida where for the next month they’re known as the “Bar Far, Far Away.”

About Star Wars Cantina Bar Tribute (website)

Reservations Accepted October 7th - November 25th

Baby Yoda has returned home to Hotel Madrid. Unrest in the galactic senate has forced Star Wars favorites to take refuge at Hotel Madrid. Join us at as the cantina will be home to both sides of the force, bounty hunters, Jawa Juice, that cantina band everyone loves, planets from around the galaxy, villany & scum.

Advertisement

Outdoor on the patio will be heated & enclosed planets of Hoth, Endor, Tatooine, & Bespin available for private bookings. Bar will have limited first come first serve space.