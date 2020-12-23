Expand / Collapse search

If you like horses, you’re going to love the shows at Dancing Horses Theatre

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

If you like horses, you’re going to love the shows at Dancing Horses Theatre

Brian is in Delavan with a preview of this year’s family friendly holiday show.

DELAVAN, Wis. - The Dancing Horses Theatre is a top attraction in Wisconsin and was created from one person's vision and their love for horses. Brian is in Delavan with a preview of a show that’s sure to dazzle guests.

The Dancing Horses Theatre presents a Vegas Style performance unlike any in the state

Brian is in Delavan with a look at what makes this year round spectacle so amazing.

The Dancing Horses Theatre (website)

The Dancing Horses Theatre was created from one person's vision, and their infinite love for horses.

This year’s not over yet, you still have time to experience Lake Geneva’s most unique family attraction

Brian is at The Dancing Horses Theatre where they plan to take guests on a magical journey this holiday season.

Our current show, "The Power of a Dream" has been crafted to evoke memories that many of us have from childhood. This vision, has been beautifully created, specific to our unique performance venue by a talented team of creative, artistic and technical professionals.

Brian is in Delavan with a preview of this year’s holiday show

If you like horses, you’re going to love the shows put on at Dancing Horses Theatre

Our entertainer roster includes performers who have worked for All The Kings Horses, Arabian Nights, Ringling Bros., Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World.