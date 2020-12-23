If you like horses, you’re going to love the shows at Dancing Horses Theatre

The Dancing Horses Theatre is a top attraction in Wisconsin and was created from one person's vision and their love for horses. Brian is in Delavan with a preview of a show that’s sure to dazzle guests.

The Dancing Horses Theatre (website)

The Dancing Horses Theatre was created from one person's vision, and their infinite love for horses.

Our current show, "The Power of a Dream" has been crafted to evoke memories that many of us have from childhood. This vision, has been beautifully created, specific to our unique performance venue by a talented team of creative, artistic and technical professionals.

Our entertainer roster includes performers who have worked for All The Kings Horses, Arabian Nights, Ringling Bros., Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World.