If you like BBQ, you’re going to love the options from Big Daddy’s BBQ

FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Now, more than ever, people are turning to comfort food when ordering out

Brian is at Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food with a local pit-master who’s been perfecting his style of barbeque since he was a teenager.

MILWAUKEE - If you like smoked barbeque, you’re going to love the hickory-smoked dry-rubbed options from Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food. Brian is in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood checking out why Big Daddy’s has such a big following.

About Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food (website)

Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food is nothing less than one of the classic soul food restaurants in Milwaukee. We have a reputation for giving our customers an exquisite treat for their tastebuds, and as a result, we’re consistently busy with scores of loyal customers. Big Daddys BBQ and Soulfood caters to your every need. A sit down restaurant with A1 customer service and Menu. The Best BBQ on this Side of Heaven!! We aim to ensure that all of our customers leave our soul food restaurant satisfied after every meal. If you would like to book, please give us a call on 262-202-7726.

Barbeque isn’t just for dinner, at Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food you can get some tasty options for brunch too!

Brian is sampling their menu that also includes some soul food favorites.

